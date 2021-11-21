Savings up to 540 euros per year. Six billion on the table

On paper, this is the simple solution: To reducePersonal income tax rate 38%, Something that fits the parentheses of Income from 28 thousand to 55 thousand euros per year, One of the key indications given by the House and Senate finance committees in their inquiry is that it expects the interests of the middle class. Tax reform. On the other hand, it is a relatively simple intervention to implement that does not interfere with subsequent restructuring. Although the cards are starting to be found at the political level tomorrow, at the second meeting of the majority table in the presence of the Ministry of Economy, the intervention in the third bracket remains a hypothesis that there is a good chance of entering the final menu. .

Relevant taxpayers will be more than 9 million, with an annual income of 28,000 euros and above being affected by this rate. Clearly the benefit is growing: at least for those above the threshold, because the two-point cut applies to a few thousand euros, and then gradually becomes substantial. So, for example, in the allocation of 30 thousand euros, the positive difference in the tax is only 40 euros, those in the middle will have the benefit of graduation in the ratio: with an income of 40 thousand euros, 240 will be paid less. , 50 thousand 440 and so on.

Finally, taxpayers will be affected by the tax deduction of ஆயிரம் 55,000 to ஆயிரம் 27,000, thus reducing the tax to 40 540. This is the maximum savings because this level is triggered by the first rate (41 percent) and is not affected by changes. Therefore, even those with higher or very high incomes will have their personal income tax always reduced by the same amount.

Excluded

The disadvantage of this approach, if accepted alone, is very clear: more than twenty million taxpayers, even if they pay something to the government every year, do not reach 28 thousand euros in income, will dry their mouths. So another option is not excluded: to intervene in the second bracket, which goes from 15 thousand to 28 thousand euros at a rate of 27 percent. There are many more taxpayers involved, but inevitably with slightly lower average benefits. Moreover, reducing the second rate would create a “leap” of progress toward the next, which does not exactly match the general objectives of the reform.

In these hours, however, other hypotheses are at work. If the proposed approach to allocating $ 6 billion to personal income tax cuts and $ 2 billion to IRAP or reducing labor costs for companies (out of a total of 8) is confirmed, changes in rates could absorb more or less than half of the ceiling, and the rest will be devoted to the intervention of current deductions for employment; It will take the form of a 100 euro bonus (then the heir apparent by the government of Matteo Renzi) in the case of employees. This choice responds specifically to the desire to reduce the tax cut on salaries, while the rate cuts affect all taxpayers, including retirees and the self-employed or those with other incomes, without distinction. However, even in this case, there is a drawback: especially if there is an increase in the 100 euro bonus, it will go in the opposite direction to the simplification required by the reform.

Correction

In the coming days, the government and the majority will have to tighten even more to put on paper the amendment that needs to be approved by the Senate. Meanwhile, union pressure continues, with the secretaries of CGIL and CISL calling on Landini and Sporra to set aside $ 8 billion available to the IRPEF as a reward for both staff and retirees.