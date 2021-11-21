“Pension”: When credit arrives (extra)

As it has been happening for several months now, those who choose to withdraw themselves pension Direct to post offices will be able to do so at the end of the previous month. This will happen until the end of the state of emergency, which will end in January due to the pandemic.

But this time, the check will be richer like Thirteenth Andextra amount. The calendar, which we will see in detail shortly, will be from November 25 to December 1. The choice is mainly due to the Covid emergency and the need to avoid gatherings. To clarify this is the Civil Protection with a note: “ In order to allow Poste Italiane SpA to manage access to its subsidiaries for holders of the right to collect social security benefits paid by the National Social Security Institute, in a manner consistent with the provisions in force for the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency of Covid-19, the payment of retirement benefits, checks and pensions is expected Pensions and accompanying allowances paid to civilians with disabilities in December 2021 “.

Calendar

As mentioned, collections will take place from Thursday 25 November to Wednesday 1 December. People will be sorted alphabetically.

So the letters AB will begin on November 25. The CDs go on Friday, November 26th. Estonian Krona Saturday 27 November. LO Monday 29 November. Public Relations Tuesday 30 November. And finally, SZ on Wednesday 1st of December.

Accreditation

For those with a savings book, BancoPosta account or Postepay evolution, the December pension will be credited automatically from November 25th. On the other hand, those who have a Postamat card, a Carta libretto or a Postepay Evolution card will be able to withdraw cash from over 7,000 Postamat ATMs with the benefit of not having to go to the counter. There is no down payment for those who receive the money by direct check in the bank. This will be done on December 1st with no down payment.

delegation

The retiree may decide to send someone else to collect it. However, it is still necessary to come to the post office on the day that corresponds to the title of the pensioner. Furthermore, if the person in question is over 75, they can delegate the withdrawal to the carabinieri who can bring the money to the individual.

Thirteenth and additional amount

The calculation of the thirteenth takes into account the monthly payments for the accumulation of pensions received during the year, therefore, as Il Messaggero explained, if you retired in the past 12 months, the allowance will be less. The result is obtained by dividing the total monthly earnings by the months worked.

Instead, the additional amount will be 155 euros, which is the so-called “Christmas bonus” for retirees. This was introduced under the Financial Act 2001 and is recognized for those receiving one or more pensions in a lump sum not exceeding the minimum treatment. Thus, it is up to the holders of pensions paid by the National Retirement Institute, except for social welfare payments, pensions for employees of credit institutions, directors of companies and processors that do not have a pension nature.

But there are obviously gods Requirements to please. Bonus for those with a total 2020 pension amount equal to or less than €6,695.91. The spouse’s pension is also important: if the total amount is between 6,695.91 and 6,850.85 euros, then the pensioner will have the difference between 6,850.85 euros and the amount of pensions.

The additional amount is actually credited if the personal income does not exceed 1043.87 euros. If he is married, then the minimum spousal income will be considered: € 20,087.73.