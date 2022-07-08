July 8, 2022

Pina Sidero: Missing 22-year-old man found tied to fence in Calabria

Pina SideroA 22-year-old girl who has been missing for two days Corigliano Rossano In Cosenza, it was discovered. was A fence is tied with barbed wire About thirty meters from his house. The first hypothesis generated when the young woman disappeared was voluntarily dismissed. The location has already been checked during the test. It is hypothesized that the girl was then taken to the spot where she was found. The reasons for the young woman’s removal from the home where she lives with her mother and sister remain to be clarified. In earlier times the young woman would have received the deities Tickets with threats.

A young woman is answering the questions of a lawyer working in the public prosecutor’s office Castrovillari and officers of the Commission. The first hypothesis made by investigators in connection with the disappearance of the 22-year-old was voluntarily withdrawn. Now, through the girl’s testimony and inquest hearings, it is necessary to understand what really happened. That is, if a young woman Captured and released Or was it together Staging.

