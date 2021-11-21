Peng Shuai will return to the public soon

At the moment, it is not possible to verify Hu’s claims, nor even the date of the photos. The photos emerged after the WTA threatened to leave China in the absence of clarification regarding Peng Shuai, moreover, the photos were shared via the Twitter account that the social network categorized as a “Chinese state media”.

Three photos have surfaced on Twitter: one of them shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms, apparently at her home. Plush toys, a cup, a Chinese flag, and credits appear in the background. Another shot shows a self-portrait of Peng Shuai with a Kung Fu Panda statue, an animated children's movie. A frame with a picture of Winnie the Pooh appears in the background.

The photos are accompanied by an English caption explaining how the photos were privately posted by the player on Wechat to wish her contacts a “happy weekend”.

Doubts about the Chinese media's handling of the Bing affair Hu Xijin was the first Chinese reporter to directly cite Peng's case, writing Thursday night that he did not believe, "as someone familiar with the Chinese regime," that the tennis player "had been subjected to reprisals and alleged repression by foreign media for the things that people had talked about." That same night, CGTN released a screenshot of the alleged bureaucratic email Bing sent to the WTA, in which the former double-ranked number one dismantled the allegations of abuse and requested pre-approval for any of her statement to be published.

He, the head of the nationalist newspaper People’s Daily, the voice of the Communist Party, is very active on Twitter, despite being banned in China, and is known for his stinging comments against the United States and the West.

Chinese media publish two videos of Peng questioning their credibility Chinese state media also published two videos claiming to be her. However, it cannot be verified. In one of two Twitter videos by Hu Xijin, Global Times editor, the 35-year-old appears to be entering

Restaurant wearing a coat, hat and mask. On the other hand, Peng is sitting at a table without her mask while chatting with some people.