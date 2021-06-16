Ryder Cup, Countdown begins: 100 days in the US-Europe

After a three-year wait, the countdown Ryder Cup 2021, The super challenge of men green in between United States Ed Europe Scheduled for September 24-26 in Wisconsin, USA. Thanks for the super performance, a meeting that sees Europe as dominating champions Francesco Molinari Who, in Paris in 2018, won 5 of 5 matches and gave the decisive point to the Danish-led journey to pull the old continent to victory? Thomas Jorn. Appointment in Whistle Straits Golf Course de Shepoykan – Avoid last year due to Govt BGA of the United States. He will soon decide the number of existing audiences, but the United States Health Emergency Permit aims to have a larger number of fans on the stand.
Ryder file visitors
“Our goal is to make this Rider file truly unique and have as many viewers as possible. If possible, without limits.” Come on Seth, CEO of PGA, USA, a few hours PGA Championship The organizers’ goal is to make Wisconsin’s Rider Cup 2021 a real party, even for the general public. “We have presented our Govt protocol to the authorities and thanks to the vaccination process, we hope to be able to get full participation.”. These are statements instead Kerry High, Della P.G.A., Chief Championship Officer of the United States.
More Stories
The United States and China are driving global growth, and forecasts are adjusting upwards
Print on trade, health and climate with our partners
Weather forecast, hot and bad rising. Warm weekend: even 40. Here is where