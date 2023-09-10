Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, the upcoming newcomer

The much-awaited Himalayan 450 will arrive on November 1. As announced by Royal Enfield A few days ago, she posted a teaser video on her social channels. In the meantime, the Indian company has begun work on a new model that will use, according to what is now known, the same “Endorina” platform.

The first information regarding this model came from an application to register the name with the Indian Intellectual Property Office, where the name “Guerrilla 450” was mentioned in the documents. It is now difficult to determine what type of motorcycle it is, also because the only details available are regarding the model name.7

However, we can assume that the technical basis is the same as that of the Himalayan 450, so with the new 450cc liquid-cooled four-stroke four-stroke engine that has a power of about 40 hp, while at the cycling level the frame is a strong steel structure that fits With one Inverted fork and a pre-adjustable rear monoshock. Disc brakes on both the front and rear axles are monitored by ABS, while the headlights will almost certainly have lights Full LED, Trend indicators included. The devices can then present a large digital display with a Bluetooth interface. As for the rims and tires, they are adapted to the type of motorcycle, which we do not know yet. Could it be an alternative to Himalayan roads?