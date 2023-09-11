Wi-Fi, if you use it this way you kill it: upgrade your signal instantly without spending € | You are sailing at an unprecedented speed

Improving your Wi-Fi connection can make a big difference in our daily lives, especially when working from home. Watching movies while streaming or making video calls are processes we do every day: here’s how to improve communication.

The good news is that there are some quick and easy tips that can help you get a faster internet connection without having to make expensive investments or have advanced technical knowledge. Here are some tips to improve your Wi-Fi connection.

One of the most effective tips is that It comes from the Wi-Fi experts at Intel. This trick consists of: Minimize the number of solid objects between the Wi-Fi access point’s antenna and the device Who is experiencing a slow connection. Simply move your device or antenna just a few inches to one side, and you may notice a noticeable improvement in your connection speed. It is important to note that some objects in your home can negatively affect your router’s signal. Especially metal objects.

These materials can Absorption of radio waves emitted by the routerWhich leads to weakening the strength of the Wi-Fi signal. To improve connectivity, make sure to place the router in a location free of metal obstructions and in an open space. Avoid covering the router For aesthetic reasons, as this may affect the signal quality. Keeping your router in a closet or box can slow down your Internet connection and increase the risk of your router overheating.

Best tips to ensure a stable and fast WiFi connection

like computer, The router also needs good ventilation to work best. So make sure to place the router in an open and well-ventilated place. Moreover, it is recommended Keep the router off the ground, if it was possible. This helps reduce electromagnetic interference and improves Wi-Fi signal range. Although it may seem like a small change, raising your router off the ground can dramatically help improve connectivity throughout your home.

Improve your Wi-Fi connection It doesn’t necessarily require expensive upgrades or complex configurations. Just follow some simple tips and Make sure the router is positioned appropriately. After all, an Internet connection is essential in every home these days. These small changes can lead to… A noticeable improvement in the speed and stability of your connection Internet, ensuring you have a better online experience in all your activities.