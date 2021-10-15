Regini: Defendants should be informed, Egyptian 007 trial suspended – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, Oct. 14 – A setback to the trial of four 007 Egyptians, they canceled the indictment ordered by the GUP last May and adjourned documents to try to introduce the accused in the trial. The risk is that the procedure is invalid.



The presence of General Sabeer Tariq, Colonels Usham Helmi, Athar Kamal Mohammad Ibrahim and Makti Ibrahim Abdel Sharif promised that the knot would be intricate. According to the Court of Assisi of Rome “the order of judgment was notified to the defendants, but did not appear at the preliminary hearing, and by providing a copy of the deed to the appointed legal counsel they withdrew from the knowledge of the practical documents on the presumption that they had voluntarily come forward. Should be used, knowledge of the cases against the accused should be made effectively and not just conjecture. On the handle).

