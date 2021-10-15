October 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Regini: Defendants should be informed, Egyptian 007 trial suspended – Ultima Ora

Noah French October 15, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – ROME, Oct. 14 – A setback to the trial of four 007 Egyptians, they canceled the indictment ordered by the GUP last May and adjourned documents to try to introduce the accused in the trial. The risk is that the procedure is invalid.

The presence of General Sabeer Tariq, Colonels Usham Helmi, Athar Kamal Mohammad Ibrahim and Makti Ibrahim Abdel Sharif promised that the knot would be intricate. According to the Court of Assisi of Rome “the order of judgment was notified to the defendants, but did not appear at the preliminary hearing, and by providing a copy of the deed to the appointed legal counsel they withdrew from the knowledge of the practical documents on the presumption that they had voluntarily come forward. Should be used, knowledge of the cases against the accused should be made effectively and not just conjecture. On the handle).

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Green Boss warns investigators: “Increasing protests and resistance against extremists”

October 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Webled: Flood risk reduction program launched in the United States

October 14, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

“Unforgivable mud. Do you feel what you’re saying?” – Daily free

October 14, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Climate, a landmark judgment in France: the country condemned to “compensate for non-compliance with carbon dioxide reduction commitments”

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Regini: Defendants should be informed, Egyptian 007 trial suspended – Ultima Ora

October 15, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Determined men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals – OA Sport

October 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Helbiz brought the NFL to Italy

October 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese