Favorites USA and Holland in front row, Italy outsiders – OA Sport

The wait is about to end and the 34 registered teams are now ready to face the 75th edition Motocross of NationsScheduled between Saturday 24th September and Sunday 25th at the spectacular RedBud track. Italy comes to Michigan as the holder of the Chamberlain TrophyBut he will not enjoy the benefits of the forecast and Mantua will have to beat themselves to repeat the success of 2021.

The countries to hit will be indirect Holland and America, but in reality many potential outsiders can blow the bank or fight on stage. The Orange have done no worse than 2nd place in the last five editions, and even without the injured Jeffrey Herlings, they could be very competitive with a trio of Glenn Goldenhoff, K de Wolfe and Calvin Wilanderen.

Important ambitions, but there is a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the American hosts who want to recover from the big disappointment of 2018 (5th place in RedBud) and end an eleven-year fast with a very talented team but without time drivers. Fully in the World Cup. Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton compete in the US championship and while their performance against the European MXGP riders is unknown, Buchanan is a great interpreter of the track.

Italy starts a step below the countries mentioned above and can nurture glory dreams like any other 5-6 teams. Doni Cairoli, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini will wear the blue jersey and make a real achievement, considering the form of the nine-time world champion (fresh from a hand injury and a part-time season at the American championship) and the young age of his companions.

The headlights were also targeted Spain (Two big names in MXGP like Jorge Prado and Ruben Fernandez) France (Star Maxime Renaux alongside natural Americans Marvin Masquin and Dylan Ferrandis) Australia (Mitch Evans joins brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence as the most competitive in the US Championship) Swiss (Driven by three-time MXGP Vice Champion Jeremy Seaver) e Belgium (Directed by the great talent of Jako Geertz).

Finally, Norway (Horgmo, Toendel and Osterhagen), Great Britain (Wilson, Anstie and Searle), Germany (Nagl, Laengenfelder and Koch) and Japan should not be underestimated in potential exposure.

Photo: Pierre Colombo