Reggia Designer Outlet “Phase 3” opens with a new area

Reggia designer outlet for the collection MacArthurglen in province Caserta He opened the third stage, a new area dedicated to the shopping. The new development enriches the unique experience inside the center, made up of big discounts all year round and Brand mix High quality, combined with stimulating gastronomic offers and attractive entertainment for an unforgettable day for all customers. With the official opening of the third stage, it was launched 25 new stores, expanding the downtown display of brands with prominent names in Italian and international fashion, from the official proposals of Intrend toCasual and sports wear From brands like Adidas, US Polo Assn. The Kappa Rob. For the largest designer outlet in Southern Italy, strategically onNaples – the hub of the Rome motorwayA few kilometers from Naples and Caserta, in the heart of an area rich in architectural and natural treasures recognized by UNESCO, this is the third expansion, after the opening of the center in 2010 and the subsequent expansion in 2011.

With this further expansion, the total area of ​​La Reggia will increase from 26,600 to over 32,000 square metres. The extension also affects the parking area: to the existing 2,500 parking spaces, another 800 will be added for a total of 3,300 parking spaces in full-service parking areas with cameras, regular kiosks, green spaces, cable radio, disabled parking spaces and recharges. electric cars. Also for this “Phase III”, the architectural project followed the mark of continuity of McArthurGlen’s unmistakable style: typical Mediterranean architecture, new spaces with streets, gardens, fountains and Refreshment points e relax. Donatella DoubleThe Regional Director for Italy stated: “This new development, achieved with an investment plan of 30 million euros, reinforces La Reggia’s leadership in southern Italy and confirms the centrality of the Campania region to the group. We have come out of very busy months that have left their mark not only on the local and global economy, but on all of us as well. I think it’s a sign of optimism and confidence in the future, but it’s also a huge opportunity for this area in terms of employment and economic recovery. In fact, we expect there will be more than 200 when fully operational New places and job opportunities».

Emmanuel CronierSimon Properties Europe Group Managing Director (SPG) says: “We have invested in this successful property since 2013 and are pleased to see how this latest expansion brings a broader mix of brands that delivers significant savings, and improves the customer experience. value to society.” «With this new area, we want to offer our visitors an increasingly interactive experience. We have announced Fabio Rinaldi, Director of La Reggia Designer Outlet Center – We’ve expanded our brand mix in the name of quality and enhanced our refreshment point offering.” Reggia was the fifth Italian center to open in 2010 by the British McArthurGlen Group, Europe’s leading developer and management designer outlet With 26 outlets designed in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain. Today it has more than 160 stores, including domestic brands and international brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Moschino, Michael Kors, Churches, Adidas, Levis and others.