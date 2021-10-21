Covid Today, GP Doctors: “The government is deliberately negligent”

I British doctors accuse the government of “voluntary neglect” in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic. The accusation by the president of the British Medical Association (BMA) Chand Nagpol, comes after Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted yesterday there was a risk of reaching 100,000 infections a day, but ruled out going to Plan B, which requires a series of restrictions, such as the obligation to wear masks, and return To work online and use a green card.

“The The government has said it will implement Plan B to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.. As doctors on the front line, we emphatically affirm that this moment has arrived” – announced Nagpaul – by accepting the Minister of Health himself, we will soon have 100,000 cases per day while we now have the same number of deaths as in March, when we were on lockdown. We are very concerned that the government does not want to act immediately to save lives and protect the NHS.”

Health Undersecretary GB: “There is no plan C”

The current pressure on Britain’s national health system is ‘sustainable’ and there is no government ‘Plan C’ to ban Christmas family reunification if the surge in SARS-CoV-2 infections continues in the country. This was told by the BBC’s Under-Secretary for Health in the Government of London, Edward Argar, acknowledging that health was under “extreme pressure”, but stressed that this was not the time to introduce additional measures in order to control health. • The spread of the virus.

Argar then urged residents to get vaccinated to help “reduce pressure on the health system”. He added that Plan A is still working, noting: “It’s a race between vaccines, vaccination and the virus. We’re still winning that race right now, but the distances are getting shorter, the advantage is decreasing. It is. What we have to do is sprint toward the finish line.” “.