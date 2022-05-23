Redbird Capital Who they are: The assets and capital of the Milan Fund

red bird capital may close to Milan Within a maximum of 15 days: here Who i amAnd legacy And capital From the fund he can buy the Rossoneri. The team you just celebrated 19th Championshipwas already dealing with Brain InvestcorpThat nevertheless withdrew from the deal. However, Elliott intends to sell Milan, and in short order, the final black smoke may arrive. However, the American fund, which took over Milan after the disastrous Chinese administration, could not completely withdraw from Milan, thus retaining a stake in the company.

Redbird Capital Who they are: Assets and Capital

But who are those at RedBird Capital? Let’s go find out together. The fund, which has floated a €1.3 billion bid for AC Milan, defines itself as a “private investment fund, focused on building fast-growing companies with flexible capital And in the long term cooperation with our network of business and family offices.”

Redbird was founded in 2014 by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale. It currently manages $6 billion in assets, mainly in the vertical sectors of sportsTelecommunications, financial and consumer services. Redbird Capital aims, so far, to reach, as quickly as possible, the limit within a few years, to manage 11 billion. In this sense, a decisive impulse could come from the purchase of Milan.

RedBird is already deeply rooted in the world of football, namely with LiverpoolThe best club in the English Premier League. A little over a year ago – in April 2021 – the fund became Contributor to Fenway Sports Group (FSG)a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment and real estate platform that owns the Reds in England.

Who is Jerry Cardinal of Redbird?

Jerry Cardinal, in addition to being the founder of RedBird, is also a managing partner. The foundation of the fund can be defined as an extension of more than 20 years of Cardinal’s career in Goldman Sachs. In addition to being its founder, Jerry Cardinal also serves as the managing partner of RedBird. man has legacy More than a billion dollars.

At Goldman Sachs, Cardinale met and worked with many entrepreneurs to build several successful multibillion dollar companies. Among Yankees Entertainment & Sports (“YES”), the number one regional sports network in the United States; Hospitality Legends and Suddenlink Communications.