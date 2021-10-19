Razia the Billionaire: Guns are also in the safe. They took everything from us.

Read also:





In addition to gold and jewelry, in the safe that was stolen on the morning of Friday, October 15, in a villa in the Mellaro region, there were also three rifles, a rifle, cartridges and hunting belts. All weapons are reported regularly. The safe, which was carried away from the house, was found abandoned in a field in Marzalengo, in the area behind the cemetery, near the bicycle path. He was noticed by a man who was taking the dog for a walk. It was he who alerted the Carabinieri, to whom the robber filed a complaint on the same day on Friday. In addition to the safe, the perpetrators of the robbery abandoned all weapons, keeping valuables.

“There was also a gold necklace for my mother who was in love with it because it was her father’s memory,” said the raid victim, who lives with her mother in a two-storey house in Mellaro. “The other pieces stolen also had economic value, but they also had sentimental value.” They were all ‘survived’ jewels from another robbery six years ago, always in the same house. “On that occasion it was night time and thieves had broken into the house while we were sleeping. We didn’t notice anything until the next morning. Now they really took everything away from us,” said the resident.

On Friday, the thugs acted between 9 and 10.15, when both mother and son were out on a mission. After tearing off a web from the back, they managed to enter, and then, as soon as they entered, they turned everything upside down. Then they saw the safe and decided to take it by weight to force it to empty it quietly. “There must have been at least four,” the robber commented, “because that empty safe weighed about a ton.”

The robbers, who had entered from behind, exited from the front, and untied the entrance gate. There were no alarms, no cameras in the house, and the neighbors assured that they did not notice anything.

Upon their return, mother and son could not believe their eyes. Open cabinets and drawers, lying on the floor. The horror was so intense that the woman fell ill and the intervention of 118 doctors was necessary. “Now I am afraid to leave my mother alone,” said the owner of the house bitterly, who had already activated the alarm system installation.

