October 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Texas, plane crash: All passengers are fine

Samson Paul October 20, 2021

A plane carrying 21 people has crashed after taking off from Houston Executive Airport, Texas. It happened shortly after 10 o’clock local time. The first estimates are that there are more than twenty passengers on board, and they are all safe. The number of confirmed infections at the moment is two, one of whom has a back injury. According to CNN, the youngest passenger will be 10 years old. Videos published by the American station CBS show the body of the plane, which was destroyed by the collision and caught fire. With lifeguards working to tame the stake.

It is a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, a twin-engine passenger aircraft capable of carrying between 109 and 130 passengers and also used by some companies operating on Italian routes. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane hit the airport fence before crashing and catching fire.

The car caught fire in a field after passing the airport fence. A transcript also confirmed by District Judge Trey Duhon, who in a Facebook post provided the first reconstruction: “The information we have at the moment indicates that the plane did not reach altitude at the end of the runway and crashed northward … from the airport, where it caught fire. “Initial reports indicate that all 19 passengers and three crew members are fine. The vehicle is on fire and is consuming jet fuel.”

