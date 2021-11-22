Raw dominates the WWE Survivor Series, but the main event is from Reigns

Brooklyn, New York) Roman Reigns, always him. and ends with Table Chief wins this edition of Survivor Series , dedicated to the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut in WWE (WWF at the time). Just as last year when Drew McIntyre was defeated, this time it was Big E’s turn to try (in vain) everything, in a match that boosted 15,000 fans who filled the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. SmackDown’s victory in the main event is however one of only two points the Blue brand has combined into one Beat the red challenge, with the final score 5-2 . raw hero, Becky Lynch forced himself into a violent confrontation, Charlotte Flair , in the opening match of the PPV. A wonderful encounter between the two, which boosted 15,000 fans who filled the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The ‘Irish She went to lock in cunning, using the rope as she had previously tried to do the Queen, but the judge saw her.

Survivor Series Match

In the Survivor Series traditional 5-on-5 men’s match, Team Raw always wins. In the male version (despite Kevin Owens cheating at first), think about it Seth Rollins to perform the winning elimination against Jeff Hardy After stomp, while in the female Bianca Belair becomes the performance champion monster. WWE’s EST, despite finding itself having to face 4 opponents alone, was able to prove itself by exploiting the self-elimination of SmackDown’s captain, Sasha Banks, then eliminating Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Shotzi in the first person.

All other meetings

Giant Omos (2m 21cm) wins the 25-man Battle Royale to mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, with a dominant performance, was practically not in question. Tag team partner AJ Styles took the win by finally eliminating Ricochet. The encounter between duo champions from the two brands makes it Raw with RK-Bro, thanks to one Randy Orton’s amazing RKO jet on Jimmy UsoBent to hit with a splash Riddle. Finally, at the beginning of the show Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura won by elimination against United States Champion Damien Priest.

full results