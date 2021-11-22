Raw dominates the WWE Survivor Series, but the main event is from Reigns

Brooklyn, New York) Roman Reigns, always him. and ends with Table Chief wins this edition of Survivor Series, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut in WWE (WWF at the time). Just as last year when Drew McIntyre was defeated, this time it was Big E’s turn to try (in vain) everything, in a match that boosted 15,000 fans who filled the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. SmackDown’s victory in the main event is however one of only two points the Blue brand has combined into one Beat the red challenge, with the final score 5-2. raw hero, Becky Lynchforced himself into a violent confrontation, Charlotte Flair, in the opening match of the PPV. A wonderful encounter between the two, which boosted 15,000 fans who filled the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The‘Irish She went to lock in cunning, using the rope as she had previously tried to do the Queen, but the judge saw her.
Survivor Series Match
In the Survivor Series traditional 5-on-5 men’s match, Team Raw always wins. In the male version (despite Kevin Owens cheating at first), think about it Seth Rollins to perform the winning elimination against Jeff Hardy After stomp, while in the female Bianca Belair becomes the performance champion monster. WWE’s EST, despite finding itself having to face 4 opponents alone, was able to prove itself by exploiting the self-elimination of SmackDown’s captain, Sasha Banks, then eliminating Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Shotzi in the first person.
All other meetings
Giant Omos (2m 21cm) wins the 25-man Battle Royale to mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, with a dominant performance, was practically not in question. Tag team partner AJ Styles took the win by finally eliminating Ricochet. The encounter between duo champions from the two brands makes it Raw with RK-Bro, thanks to one Randy Orton’s amazing RKO jet on Jimmy UsoBent to hit with a splash Riddle. Finally, at the beginning of the show Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura won by elimination against United States Champion Damien Priest.
full results
- United States Champion vs Intercontinental Champion – Vinitor: Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown) vs. Damien Priest (raw) per squalifica
- Raw Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Finches: Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)
- 5 vs 5 men’s traditional elimination match – Vincitore: Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens et Seth Rollins) vs Team SmackDown (King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Happy E. Drew McIntyre)
- Battle Royale of 25 men – Winner: Omos Opposite AJ Styles, Angel Garza, Angelo Dawkins, Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro, Chad Gable, Commander Azeez, Dolph Ziggler, Drew Gulak, Erik, Humberto Carrillo, Ivar, Jinder Mahal, Mansoor, Montez Ford, Otis, R-Truth Ricochet vs. Robert Rudd, Sami Zayn, Shanky, Shelton Benjamin, and T-Bar
- tag team match – Vincitore: Randy Orton et Riddle (Tag Team Champions) Against The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)
- Women’s 5 vs 5 Traditional Elimination Match – Vincitrici: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan et Rhea Ripley) vs Team SmackDown (Natalia, Shayna Baszler, Tony Storm, Schutze e Sasha Banks)
- Champion vs Champion match – Vinitor: Roman Reigns (World Champion) vs. Big E (WWE Champion)
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Inter Napoli, Tramontana go crazy! [VIDEO]
Alpine skiing, when are the next races? Travel to America in Killington and Lake Louise! Program, schedules and TV – OA Sport
Manchester United: Solskjaer on the verge of sack