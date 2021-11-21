November 21, 2021

Inter-Napoli, Tramontana impazzisce in diretta: telecronaca all

Inter Napoli, Tramontana go crazy! [VIDEO]

Mirabelle Hunt November 21, 2021 1 min read

At 7Gold, it’s all to recover the last-minute “fan” comment by Filippo Tramontana, who suffers while waiting for the final whistle of Inter-Naples 3-2.

Attached is the video taken from Diretta Stadio at 7 Gold, after the final whistle followed by the Tramontana celebration: “Cross in the far corner, Mertens devouring the tie alone! First Mario Roy, now Mertens. Live a game like this”

Internapoli 3-2, match report

Inside (3-5-2): Handanovic. Skriniar, frog, sticks. Darmian, Barilla (30′ Saint Demarco), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (17′ Saint Vidal), Perisic (43′ Saint Satriano); Lautaro Martinez (30′ st Gagliardini), Korea (17′ st Dzeko). Available: Cordaz, Rado, Dumfries, Ficino, Kolarov, Sensi, Dambrosio. Coach: Inzaghi.

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rahmani, Coulibaly, Mario Roy; Anguise, Fabian; Ruiz, Zelensky; Lozano (30′ St. Elmas), Eusimene (10′ str. Betania), Ensign (30′ St. Mertens). Available: Merritt, Marvella, Malcuit, Juan Jesus, Glam, Lobotka. Coach: Spalletti.

Rule: Valerie Roma

Signs: 17′ pt Zielinski (N), 25′ pt Calhanoglu (I) are rigore, 44′ pt Perisic (I), 16′ st Lautaro Martinez (I), 33′ st Mertens (N)

note: Booked: Inzaghi (all), Calhanoglu, Vidal, Handanovic, Dzeko (first), Osimhen, Coulibaly, Rahmani (north). Payback: 1’pt, 8’st

