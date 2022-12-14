December 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Modric attacks Orsato: "One of the worst referees I know" - Football

Modric attacks Orsato: “One of the worst referees I know” – Football

Mirabelle Hunt December 14, 2022 2 min read

Doha – “We have to regain our energy and try to win the final for third place, and this is not a punishment, because the matches are in a shirt.” Croatia I am never punished and why with third place our Globalismwhich was already excellent, will become a hit.” The previous Golden Ball’s words sounded like honeydew words Luke Modric who revealed desire Leo Messi On the field (“I told him I wished him the cup, because He is the best in history and he deserves it‘), instead the poison is in the tail and it’s all to the Italian referee Daniel OrsatoWe controlled the game well when the main episode came. There was a corner for us, which the referee did not give, and on the next play there was a penalty kick, which was not at all, because it was Alvarez who sought to connect with our goalkeeper Levakovic, and not the other way around. I wonder how such a penalty can be called. However, now it happened and we can’t do anything about it anymore. Normally I don’t talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do it. It’s one of the worst things I know and I haven’t said it since today, it’s a disaster . in spite of that , our end Argentina“.

See also  Enrico Mantovani: Interview with the new chair of the Ligurian Regional Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

It’s called laundry sport and it tells us to keep our eyes open

December 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“The spirit of Maradona entered Messi, but I will not talk about Diego or cry.”

December 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Goals from Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, Sarri smiling

December 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Maneuver Meloney is OK with the commission, with reservations. Brussels rejects government on POS, pensions and money

December 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

What will the new active merge income look like?

December 14, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

Creativity, Entertainment, Sports, Culture, Sustainability

December 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Shooting Stars Back in the Sky: Here Comes the Gemini Swarm (And Why)

December 14, 2022 Karen Hines