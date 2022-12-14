Modric attacks Orsato: “One of the worst referees I know” – Football

Doha – “We have to regain our energy and try to win the final for third place, and this is not a punishment, because the matches are in a shirt.” Croatia I am never punished and why with third place our Globalismwhich was already excellent, will become a hit.” The previous Golden Ball’s words sounded like honeydew words Luke Modric who revealed desire Leo Messi On the field (“I told him I wished him the cup, because He is the best in history and he deserves it‘), instead the poison is in the tail and it’s all to the Italian referee Daniel OrsatoWe controlled the game well when the main episode came. There was a corner for us, which the referee did not give, and on the next play there was a penalty kick, which was not at all, because it was Alvarez who sought to connect with our goalkeeper Levakovic, and not the other way around. I wonder how such a penalty can be called. However, now it happened and we can’t do anything about it anymore. Normally I don’t talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do it. It’s one of the worst things I know and I haven’t said it since today, it’s a disaster . in spite of that , our end Argentina“.

