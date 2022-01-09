Over 500 hours to complete 100% – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human You will be proud of one time Madness: As announced by the developers, to complete the game 100% you will need at least 500 ore: The time it takes to walk from Warsaw to Madrid more or less.

After the video with the skill tree and trailer for the PC version with active RTX, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is back to get people talking about themselves and fuel the hype around the launch with interesting details regarding its rich chassis.

of good open world, we imagined the new chapter of the Techland series would take several dozen hours to fully complete, but we didn’t expect to experience more than 500 hours.

To the post on the official Dying Light 2: Stay Human profile, many users who were not afraid of these numbers responded, who have already posted their own stats with their first Dying Light, proving that they have already played it for more than 500 hours.

Are you going to support all this material with consistent quality? We’ll find out starting February 4th on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, with a cloud release for the Nintendo Switch a few weeks away.