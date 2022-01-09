January 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Over 500 hours to complete 100% - Nerd4.life

Over 500 hours to complete 100% – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 9, 2022 1 min read

Dying Light 2: Stay Human You will be proud of one time Madness: As announced by the developers, to complete the game 100% you will need at least 500 ore: The time it takes to walk from Warsaw to Madrid more or less.

After the video with the skill tree and trailer for the PC version with active RTX, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is back to get people talking about themselves and fuel the hype around the launch with interesting details regarding its rich chassis.

of good open world, we imagined the new chapter of the Techland series would take several dozen hours to fully complete, but we didn’t expect to experience more than 500 hours.

To the post on the official Dying Light 2: Stay Human profile, many users who were not afraid of these numbers responded, who have already posted their own stats with their first Dying Light, proving that they have already played it for more than 500 hours.

Are you going to support all this material with consistent quality? We’ll find out starting February 4th on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, with a cloud release for the Nintendo Switch a few weeks away.

See also  Battlefield 6 might not have a story mode, or it wouldn't be a highlight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What are the best low consumption stoves and what characteristics must be provided to ensure effective savings in the bill

January 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

A new game from the program has emerged from a player poll – Nerd4.life

January 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Battlefield 2042 is free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

January 8, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Turkmenistan, its president ordered: “Shut the door of hell.”

January 9, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Historical hoax of “Facebook’s new rule” for your photos and privacy

January 9, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower 10 January 2022 – Blackbeard

January 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

New NASA telescope lowers its golden eye

January 9, 2022 Karen Hines