Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition, a 575-horsepower race car – tests and news

Range Rover Sport comes in a high-performance SVR Ultimate Edition.

Manufactured by the Special Vehicle Operation division, the new Ultimate Edition is available in three colors: the exclusive Maya Blue Gloss or Marl Gray Gloss, with a tempered glass base for a glossy sheen, or discreet Ligurian Black and satin.

Aesthetic details include Fuji White contrast detailing that extends to the side grilles, Range Rover in Gloss Black on the tailgate, and the body-color carbon fiber bonnet with grille.

Other exterior enhancements include a Narvik Black contrast roof, 22-inch five-spoke wheels in gloss black brushed-alloy and black brake calipers.

The interior features an exclusive SV Bespoke Ultimate badge, a chrome SV Bespoke badge on the shaft, illuminated Ultimate Edition footpegs and anodized black metallic toggle switches.

The Ultimate Edition will be unveiled at the Special Vehicle Operations booth at Salon Privé in Blenheim Palace, UK, from September 1-5.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful and dynamic vehicle in Land Rover’s history. The current second generation features a supercharged 5.0 V8 engine with 575 hp, generating 700 Nm of torque for 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 283 mph.