There is an agreement with Manchester City

Hot hours in Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to Juventus: an agreement was reached between the Portuguese striker and Manchester City

Ronaldo reached an agreement with Manchester. According to Calciomercato.it, the Portuguese has given approval for a two-year contract with the English club, thanks to which he will receive about 15 million euros net. To wrap up the process (and series) once and for all, so, it’s okay to JuventusWho is still firm in his position: Cristiano will not move for free. The only way out of the impasse is to trade and the knot remains Gabriel Jesus: The Brazilian has been the Bianconeri’s first name for months to replace the CR7, but Guardiola considers it non-transferable. To get real-time updates on the latest CALCIOMERCATO, Subscribe to our TV channel!

That’s why the citizens put a Rahim card on the board Sterling poundBut the idea does not convince the Juventus managers, who need a central striker immediately. Thus, the Turiners will benefit from the will of Gabriel Jesus: they have had a “yes” for some time knowing that the player wants to leave Manchester. We need to overcome this obstacle to close but Jorge Mendes He is in Italy with this mission. His goal is to do this as quickly as possible, to avoid the controversy he had against Udinese even in the match against Empoli.