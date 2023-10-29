Rafah and volunteer Giulia Bratini, south of the Gaza Strip: “We are in a garage and they will not let us out.”

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reassured us about the conditions of the 14 Italians in Gaza, outside the red line. However, according to Al’s story The rest of the clay From the non-profit organization Giuditta Bratini, 65, collaborating with Gazella Onlus: The situation in the south of the Strip, in Rafah, is not the best. “They are also bombing here around Rafah. Let’s hope they don’t decide to attack this UNRWA headquarters as well. “We are always here in the camp, locked inside a garage that they don’t let us out of,” she wrote to her colleagues two days ago. “We were able to hear it for the last time on Friday, a two-minute call in which we heard the bombing in the background. Since yesterday morning they have no more Contact, and according to what we were told, they will probably be cut off from water soon. They are stuck in Rafah but we have no further news about their situation,” they explain from Gazella Onlus.

Communications with citizens inside Gaza are not good. “Our priority – the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed yesterday – is to repatriate all 14 of them. Our consulate in Cairo is holding talks with the Americans, Egyptians and Israelis to find out what can be done to bring them back when it is decided to allow non-Palestinians to leave the Rafah crossing. We don’t know what the times are. “The matter is being discussed but their release should not be imminent.”

(EPA cover photo/Haitham Emad)

