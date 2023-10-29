October 29, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Wikipedia is an unreliable source? In the future, this may not be the case, thanks to artificial intelligence

Wikipedia is an unreliable source? In the future, this may not be the case, thanks to artificial intelligence

Samson Paul October 29, 2023 2 min read

The AI ​​system distinguishes less reliable sources. What happens to Wikipedia or what will happen in the future?

Article published on Natural machine intelligence He talks about the work of artificial intelligence that is able to distinguish between reliable sources and inconsistent sources. Wikipedia is considered one of the most creative encyclopedic portals in the world. The result of continuous review by its users. So we asked ourselves what would happen if this precise work was done by AI instead of users.

Wikipedia and artificial intelligence: what’s happening? -roma-news.it

So let’s find out in this article what would happen if artificial intelligence replaced humans in selecting reliable sources for preparing media articles.

Wikipedia and artificial intelligence

Developed by Samaya, a London-based company Artificial intelligence project, The name of the thing sideWhich consists of a system of neural networks. Neural networks are basically statistical models that automatically process data and their operation is inspired by the human nervous system.

SIDE enables it Distinguish the reliability of the sources mentioned at the bottom of Wikipedia articles. In fact, the work of this algorithm allows you to immediately select the sentences mentioned in the article and consider only those that actually belong to the cited sources, and therefore whether they are accurate or questionable and, therefore, whether the quotes given in the article are true.

Reliability of Wikipedia sources: this is what AI found -Roma-news.it

The system developed by the English company is structured by harmonizing data based on very high decision-making criteria. In fact, the algorithm allows you to analyze and Ranking of the most accurate Wikipedia entrieswhich is then marked with a bronze star at the top right, if compiled with greater accuracy, impartiality, and completeness.

See also  Flight attendants were forced to undress during interviews, the investigative agency

After the training phase, scientists asked SIDE to check articles that had never been analyzed until then. The AI ​​system then analyzed the original sources and re-suggested the most truthful sources according to pre-defined criteria. Finally, the outcome was subject to the unquestionable judgment of humans.

According to human judgment, in more than half of the cases, The selected result was consistent with the source in question, while for the first 10% of citations they are marked as It cannot be verified With SIDE, the system then suggested alternatives considered recommended in 70% of cases by the interviewees.

Users showed that they preferred the first option provided by SIDE twice as much as the current Wikipedia quote. According to the researchers, the results are more than positive because they give the possibility of systems of this type Work side by side with men To make resources like Wikipedia more reliable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rafah and volunteer Giulia Bratini, south of the Gaza Strip: “We are in a garage and they will not let us out.”

October 29, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

“This is the future”: these are the words of the minister of the first country in the world to eliminate meat from its diet

October 29, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Sydney, a surfer collides with a whale

October 28, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Wikipedia is an unreliable source? In the future, this may not be the case, thanks to artificial intelligence

October 29, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

A weather warning for imminent severe severe weather is in store for a chaotic Monday with storms and critical issues in many regions. The latest details are here « 3B Meteo

October 29, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

How the 13th will change with the 2024 budget: Risk of a strike without tax relief

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

New record for quantum computers The previous record has tripled

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines