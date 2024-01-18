Quick Guide: Here's how to free up your phone's memory without losing too much data

In an age where our smartphone has become an extension of ourselves, it's essential to know how to manage storage space better. How many times, in fact, have you found yourself deleting photos, videos and documents that you wanted to keep, just because you couldn't download new apps, or because you couldn't update WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, etc. ? Or how many times have you failed to take a simple photo?

In this guide, we will explore some simple yet effective tricks and processes to free up space on your mobile device.

The problem of insufficient storage space is not only annoying but can also limit the functionality of your mobile phone. Apps not updating, inability to download new content, or general slowness of the device are just some of the issues you may encounter. Fortunately, there are several ways to free up space.

Starting with photos and videos, which occupy a large portion of memory, you can browse your photo gallery and delete duplicate files, useless screenshots and poor quality material, such as blurry photos or photos taken in low light.

The Google Files app can help you with this, which also allows you to perform a 360-degree cleaning of the device.

Or you can use features like Photo Gallery on iPhone or Google Photos on Android, which let you automatically save photos to the cloud, saving space on your device.

Another important aspect is application management. There are often apps that you have forgotten, or haven't used for a long time, that just take up precious space. They should be uninstalled as soon as possible to avoid overloading the mobile phone too much.

However, a separate discussion should be made for the applications you use frequently such as browsers and social media. In these cases, it may be useful to clear the so-called “cache”. The latter is a memory in which temporary files are stored, which helps us use applications faster. Once this memory is cleaned, applications will likely experience a partial slowdown, especially for the first few uses, and then return to normal performance.

Advanced archiving strategies

In addition to basic solutions, there are more advanced strategies to optimize space on your smartphone. One such feature is the use of cloud services such as iCloud, Google Drive, or Amazon Drive. These services allow you to save your data online, even for free (within certain gigabyte limits), and also allow you to access it from any device.

The last strategy, but not least, is to use external memory such as a microSD card. This is an easy way to increase your available space without having to delete anything. You can transfer photos, videos, music and documents to it, which will reduce your phone's internal memory.