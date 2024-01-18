Google reveals the behind-the-scenes story behind Chrome's incognito mode tracking

A detailed analysis of Google's recent admissions regarding tracking users in incognito mode and the implications for online security.
When you open a browser in incognito mode on Chrome, a notification appears warning users that other people using their device won't be able to see their activity, but their downloads, bookmarks, and items on their reading list will still be saved.
Recently, shortly after the settlement of A $5 billion lawsuit Which accused it of tracking users in incognito mode, Google has provided an update to this disclaimer.
The new notice specifies that incognito mode does not change how websites collect people's data.
The aforementioned mode, designed to protect privacy and avoid collecting personal or browsing data, appears to fail to prevent user tracking, as stated in the recently updated warning message.
The new disclaimer continues to note that anyone using your device won't be able to see your activity, allowing you to browse more privately.
However, he specifies that this does not change Data collection By websites you visit, including Google, and your downloads, bookmarks, and items on your reading list will still be remembered.
This update has been spotted in Canary, the version of the browser receiving the changes in preview on Android and Windows, and the same wording is also present in the Mac version of Chrome.
Google's admission of spying on users, even when Incognito mode is active, comes on the heels of a $1 million lawsuit against the search giant that reported tracking users in this mode.
The clarification through the letter confirms that entering “anonymous” mode does not change the process of data collection by websites and services used while navigating, including Google.
Not synonymous with safe
The lawsuit accusing Google of tracking users' activities even when they were in incognito mode dates back to 2020.
Prosecutors argued in court that the company used tools such as its analytics product, applications and browser plug-ins to track activities.
The accusation centers on the fact that Google, mistakenly, misleads people into believing that it has Control of information Which they were willing to share, prompted users to use incognito mode.
In response, a Google spokesperson explained that incognito mode can only hide a user's activity on their device, but information can still be collected.
Currently, this information in the Canary release is not explicitly mentioned in the disclaimer for the public version of Chrome, but it looks like it may change in the near future.
It remains to be seen how the situation will play out now that Google has begun removing tracking cookies for a small percentage of its audience.
It is important to note that browsing is in private or incognito mode It does not improve safety From the user.
In other words, the risks of malware attacks, password theft, and other issues persist as if you were browsing in normal mode.
Therefore, using incognito mode is not recommended as a way to improve online security.
