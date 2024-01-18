Google reveals the behind-the-scenes story behind Chrome's incognito mode tracking

A detailed analysis of Google's recent admissions regarding tracking users in incognito mode and the implications for online security.

When you open a browser in incognito mode on Chrome, a notification appears warning users that other people using their device won't be able to see their activity, but their downloads, bookmarks, and items on their reading list will still be saved. Recently, shortly after the settlement of A $5 billion lawsuit Which accused it of tracking users in incognito mode, Google has provided an update to this disclaimer.

The new notice specifies that incognito mode does not change how websites collect people's data. The aforementioned mode, designed to protect privacy and avoid collecting personal or browsing data, appears to fail to prevent user tracking, as stated in the recently updated warning message.

With exposed cards Google has acknowledged that tracking occurs on the company's websites and on third-party websites using ad tracking tools and statistical data The new disclaimer continues to note that anyone using your device won't be able to see your activity, allowing you to browse more privately.

However, he specifies that this does not change Data collection By websites you visit, including Google, and your downloads, bookmarks, and items on your reading list will still be remembered. This update has been spotted in Canary, the version of the browser receiving the changes in preview on Android and Windows, and the same wording is also present in the Mac version of Chrome. Google's admission of spying on users, even when Incognito mode is active, comes on the heels of a $1 million lawsuit against the search giant that reported tracking users in this mode. The clarification through the letter confirms that entering "anonymous" mode does not change the process of data collection by websites and services used while navigating, including Google.