Troubled development? Probably not, but rumors are still raging on the net – Nerd4.life

evolution for GTA 6 And turbulent and messy? Probably not, but in the past few hours a rumor has spread on the network claiming the opposite.

It all started with a video posted by French journalist Chris Klippel on the canale youtube rock star mag 12 last September. The footage was basically a Q&A in which Klippel answered fans’ questions by expressing their thoughts and assumptions. In the video, the journalist mentioned that in his opinion GTA 6 is undergoing a very turbulent development and that it is the most chaotic project ever by Rockstar Games, so much so that Development resumed in 2020After Dan Houser left the company.

Staying at Rockstar Games, according to Klippel, the company will work on one remaster of Red Dead Redemption, which can go along with GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a more detailed work than a simple resolution and frame upgrade.

As we mentioned, the video was published on September 12, however, it is strange that the journalist’s opinions in the past few hours began to spread like wildfire on the network, but it was disguised as true rumors, as reported by various newspapers.

In this regard, well-known insider Tom Henderson spoke on Twitter a few hours ago, explaining that those of his colleague were not new leaks on GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption but rather just opinions, speculation and ideas. Which, by the way, was it Klippel himself confirmed it Later, who also adds that the last “official tip” dates back to last November.

In short, this time we are faced with simple guesses that are incredibly amplified by network echo, which is not so rare when we talk about GTA 6 and other Rockstar games.

However, did you know that work on GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been going on for more than two years? In this case, there is evidence.