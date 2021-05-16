Quarantine obligation lapses: Lombardy gears up for the next wave from Switzerland

from today Swiss, like others European citizens, He will be able Entering Italy without having to submit to a quarantine obligationBut it is here to talk about returning to normal life. In fact, the obligation to be with you remains in effect Negative result for a molecular smear or rapid test It dates back to the most 48 hours prior. The process that Swiss citizens will also have to go through He was already vaccinated. Limitations that make us understand that everything free will not start tomorrow.

Having said that, I am Shopkeepers, especially restaurants and hoteliers, have something to be optimistic about, The Indeed, the Swiss have a great desire to return to Italy for their holidays In two weeks, they get ready to celebrate Pentecost That the first summer vacation for Protestant countries. An entire week with schools and offices being closed which usually coincides with the first attack on the lakes and the sea not only for the Swiss, but also for the Germans who after the long winter months this year have made Covid more endless with a great desire for sun and heat.

In addition, the Swiss have good reasons to return to Italy even earlier. Expenses, for example, which in our country cost half or even a third compared to their home. Of course there is the buffer problem, but this should be considered unlike in Italy where everything is pushed Every citizen of Switzerland is entitled to 5 free tampons per month This could prompt many Ticino residents or residents of Canton Grisons to take the test on Friday and then come and spend a weekend of absolute relaxation on the lake.

This is what they hope for Hotel and restaurant owners in the border area who in fact have reopened all of their businesses. After weeks when travel was forbidden and the pinnacle of tourism was Milan on a trip to the lake, the return of the Swiss, with the super franc in their pockets, was welcomed as a blessing.