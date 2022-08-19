August 19, 2022

Qena: Bridge of Spirits – Coming to Steam and Updates

Lorelei Reese August 19, 2022

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” is coming to Steam, and it will bring (on all platforms that support it) important updates!

Qena: The Bridge of Souls It will arrive on PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation versions of the game.

The Steam version of the game and its major update will be available on September 27th and will add New Game + mode, more Charmstones to collect, Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an improved picture mode, and more.

New Game + mode will allow players to replay the adventure with all skills and gear unlocked, but the world will be redesigned to create a more challenging experience. The new game mode, Spirit Trials, adds a series of replayable challenges including obstacles, wave defense, and “boss reversal challenges.”

Completing this mode will unlock new outfits for Kena, each one inspired by the characters she encountered on her journey. If you reach additional objectives, you’ll be able to unlock unique color variations and charms for these costumes, while owners of the Deluxe Edition of the game will get an exclusive outfit to wear.

As for the enhanced portrait mode, which was one of the game’s highlights when setting up Kena and her young Rot followers for a portrait session, you can expect more fun modes, unique lighting filters and a pan camera function.

Qena: The Bridge of Souls It was originally released on September 21 for PS5 and PS4 and was the first game from developer Ember Labs. Mixing adventure effects the legend of zelda With character-focused storytelling and challenging combat, the game has been acclaimed by critics and gamers alike.

