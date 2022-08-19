“I will accept on one condition”

Humberto Smaila in the cast of Big Brother Vaib with his son Roy.

Seventh edition of Big Brother VIP It will start in September on Canale 5 and will also take place this year by Alfonso Signorini. Among the celebrities from the entertainment world who will also pass through the famous red door of Cinecittà Umberto Smaila who was interviewed by Nouveau He confirmed that he took the test with his son, Roy.

Umberto Smaila in Gf Vip, the actor’s latest remarks

Humberto Smaila will be in the cast for the upcoming release of Big Brother Vip? This was revealed by the person concerned who confirmed, in an interview with Nuovo, that he did it On the interview to enter the house Cinecittà Always keep itAn aura of mystery imposed by the contract:

They told me there is only one bathroom and that worries me a lot. Will it last 8 months? I don’t think I can hold it physically. […] I will accept [il Grande Fratello Vip, ndr] On one condition: participate in the reality show with my son Roy. We did our first interview together, I want to give him a chance to show up before he enters the world of work.

By nature I can’t sit still, and if it does pass, it would be a good opportunity to sit for a while, given that I’ve had two femoral operations – added Smaila who then commented on two Gf Vip opinion leaders – with Orita Berti I think it wouldn’t be a problem Between us. Sonia Bruganelli, on the other hand, I know her less, but I’m glad she had the opportunity to repeat the experience.

