Foam Party and Miami Nights at Tiare

Special events continue on the Tiare Summer Emotions calendar, and are organized in the new outdoor plaza of Località Maranuz, 2 in Villesse in collaboration with Ti Zero.

Tomorrow Saturday 20th August starting at 9pm we’ll be going with a Foam Party accompanied by Miami Nights, the most popular form of reggae and traps. Get ready for the wonderful journey starting in the United States, passing through Latin America and Jamaica, flying over Europe to land in Italy.

Miami has been recognized as one of the peninsula’s most popular indie travel parties: an absolute novelty in the Italian music scene, a multi-ethnic team aimed at a growing urban audience that increasingly demands the true sound of the streets. The independent song “Picante” is still a real club band in many parts of Italy.

Free entry (with mandatory first drink) is allowed for people over 16 years of age (it is necessary to have a valid original identification document with them). Table reservation at +39 333 53 73122 gives privileged access in case of queues and is guaranteed by reference to capacity. Very large adjacent car park.

Upcoming dates with special events: August 26 with DJ Franchino – Music and Magic, August 27 with Random – Random Party, August 28 Electronic music with a special surprise for the guest and a big ending on August 31 to follow, in the company of Radio Company, the career of Ivana Spagna from the 80s until today.

Tiare Summer Emotions is the new outdoor area opened by Meeting Place Tiare Shopping in Villesse (GO) as a perfect continuation of the indoor leisure space provided by EmotionHall, the large immersive arena that officially opened in January 2021. Located adjacent to the fitness area, it hosts outdoor parking Porta Tiare has a rich calendar of evening entertainment events ranging from Zumba sessions to comedy shows to concerts featuring international artists as well.

