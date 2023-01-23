Puglia: Meeting between Emiliano and the US Embassy – Puglia

(ANSA) – Bari, 23 January – The President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, met today in Bari, at the Presidential Headquarters, with the Embassy of the United States in Naples. The meeting was attended by Alessandro Delli Noci, Regional Councilor for Economic Development, Claudio Stefanazzi, Advisor to the President, a delegation from the Political-Economic Section of the US Embassy in Naples, and a group led by Consul Charles Lobdell.



"We were very pleased to receive the new ambassador of the United States in Naples – Emiliano – Puglia has an old friendship and tradition, which, through the consulate in Naples, maintains very interesting relations with the whole of American diplomacy. Today, as always, we hope that soon will bear good fruit, first "The relationship between our two countries will help build peace, democracy and justice around the world and beyond. We are happy to be part of the Atlantic. We are committed to building alliances in everyday life, on everyday issues, not just between big rulers, but between people and people." "I had the pleasure of meeting President Emiliano, who renewed the feelings of friendship that connect the United States with Puglia – said the ambassador – in addition to strong cultural ties through the presence of many Apulian communities in the United States. , these important business partnerships have been created and consolidated, which today represents a model of cooperation between the United States and Italy, especially in the field of space. We also appreciate Puglia's role in supporting the efforts of our two countries united to maintain peace and the security of our people".


