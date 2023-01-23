January 23, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

It predominates in the United States, where it accounts for half of all cases

Noah French January 23, 2023 2 min read

Kraken Its progress continues in the US. The Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 causes nearly half of all new cases of SARS-CoV-2. Covid-19 has been recorded in the United States, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc). The ‘Kraken share’ of total victims rose to 49.1% this week from 37.2% last week and 35.5% the previous week. XBB.1.5 appears to be the most prevalent variant in the country today. ‘Cerberus’ subtypes BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for 40% of new infections this week.

Covid, arthritis variant comes to Italy: what we know, symptoms and how to recognize it

Kraken, what’s going on in America

Sub-variant XBB.1.5 (known as Kraken) is dominant in the US. According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it accounted for 49.1% of infections in the past week, followed by BQ.1.1 at 26.9% and BQ.1 at 13.3%. Other subspecies have almost disappeared. XBB.1.5’s run-up to other categories in the USA was 2% in early December. At eight weeks it had stolen the top spot from the BA.5 and BF.7, vying for supremacy with the Cerberus variant (BQ.1). Over the past week, XBB.1.5 continued to grow, especially on the east coast of the country, where it peaked at over 85%. In the rest of the country, BQ.1.1 still dominates, even if it declines almost everywhere.

See also  Italy between the sun and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday பார்ப்ப ILMETEO.it Let's look at maps with related areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ex-Magistrate Scarpinato: “Let Messina Tenaro catch himself.” But Baiardo da Giletti was the only one who stumbled

January 23, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Medvedev: The West will try to dismember Russia. As long as America is in Europe, there is no balance.”

January 22, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

3.5 levels of shock, fear and people on the street. the situation

January 22, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

It predominates in the United States, where it accounts for half of all cases

January 23, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Reform proposal in March in the CDM, various hypotheses on the table

January 23, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Mountain biking, the outdoor area final is back in June: there will also be a cross-country race

January 23, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Introduced Graphorn, a dangerous magical creature – Multiplayer.it

January 23, 2023 Gerald Bax