It predominates in the United States, where it accounts for half of all cases

Kraken Its progress continues in the US. The Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 causes nearly half of all new cases of SARS-CoV-2. Covid-19 has been recorded in the United States, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc). The ‘Kraken share’ of total victims rose to 49.1% this week from 37.2% last week and 35.5% the previous week. XBB.1.5 appears to be the most prevalent variant in the country today. ‘Cerberus’ subtypes BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for 40% of new infections this week.

Sub-variant XBB.1.5 (known as Kraken) is dominant in the US. According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it accounted for 49.1% of infections in the past week, followed by BQ.1.1 at 26.9% and BQ.1 at 13.3%. Other subspecies have almost disappeared. XBB.1.5’s run-up to other categories in the USA was 2% in early December. At eight weeks it had stolen the top spot from the BA.5 and BF.7, vying for supremacy with the Cerberus variant (BQ.1). Over the past week, XBB.1.5 continued to grow, especially on the east coast of the country, where it peaked at over 85%. In the rest of the country, BQ.1.1 still dominates, even if it declines almost everywhere.