PS Plus Essential, October 2023: A leak reveals the first two free games for PS5 and PS4

The favor Leak BelBil Con The partial list of games was revealed via Dealabs PS Plus Essential October 2023 For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Let’s talk about it Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. As always, we remind you that this is a leak and not official information.

Con Bilbil He is one of the well-known leakers who has been correctly sharing the PS Plus game list in advance for years. The official announcement is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, so we cannot confirm what has been reported at the moment, but we would be fools to make a mistake. However, the list is not complete, as there is still one game missing.