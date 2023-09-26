PS Plus Essential, October 2023: A leak reveals the first two free games for PS5 and PS4

The favor Leak BelBil Con The partial list of games was revealed via Dealabs PS Plus Essential October 2023 For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Let’s talk about it Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. As always, we remind you that this is a leak and not official information.
Con Bilbil He is one of the well-known leakers who has been correctly sharing the PS Plus game list in advance for years. The official announcement is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, so we cannot confirm what has been reported at the moment, but we would be fools to make a mistake. However, the list is not complete, as there is still one game missing.
PS Plus Essential games for October 2023 according to the leak
The Callisto Protocol is a third-person action horror game from the creator of Dead Space. It was released in December 2022 and received a mixed reception, with some fans voicing it highly and others deeming it inferior to Dead Space.
Farming Simulator 22 is a farming simulation game in which we have to manage a farm by driving agricultural vehicles. When we start small, we will have to raise money and buy new methods to achieve better results. The game is very popular among fans.
Tell us, what do you think? Who are these first two suggestions?
