September 30, 2022

Private Bathroom Furniture: All the Wellness Space News

Karen Hines September 30, 2022

today is wellness room He is the absolute protagonist of the home environment. the last New bathroom furniture It turns out that the design method has evolved from a functional place to Zen Mausoleum Where you can enjoy moments of complete relaxation. Thus, the existing bathroom is a multifunctional space in which multiple sensory experiences are experienced to inspire sensations and feelings that improve well-being and quality of life, by caring for body and mind. An intimate and welcoming place in the house becomes more important and designers pay special attention to giving life to it. New configurations And the Search. Thus, it transforms into a space capable of keeping pace with new trends in design and materials, currently geared towards wellness.

Relax Design, White Label

So solutions were born that can guarantee maximum comfortAnd the Aesthetic search And the Technical performance. Among the current trends appear a wide range of Materials Like marble effect stoneware or nature-inspired imitation wood e Colorful finishes that convey energy and character. And then also clicks from classic shapes Revisited with a contemporary twist for a touch of timeless elegance. Sinks and bathtubs from pure geometricRich in details for a modern look. But above all it is in the middle Sustainability theme Thanks to advanced and advanced technologies, and texture rough or soft Designed with full respect for the environment.

