Snow arrives! Let’s see where it will be located in the next 24/48 hours, details »ILMETEO.it

Snow returns to our mountainsSnow is coming! Within the next 24/48 hours Italy will deal with one Strong wave of bad weather And in addition to rain and thunderstorms, the white crust will return to our mountains.

All this is caused by a large area of ​​low pressure concentrated in north-central Europe, which continues to attract cold drafts Of polar origin it reaches our country. These bad weather conditions will accompany us at least until the whole of Friday the 30th, with rain that will take a snowy character over much of the Alps. From an altitude of 1800/2000 meters.

In detail, already on Thursday, September 29, an unstable rush will lead to the appearance of real snowstorms, especially in the Central-Western Alps, Between Valle d’Aosta and upper Lombardy, with a flake of over 1,800 metres.

Then it will be a turn Treventobetween night and the early hours of Friday 30, with new snow, always above 2000 metres, in Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Above the altitude of 2200/2400 m, accumulations of a certain consistency are expected: about 10/20 cm can be deposited in Stelvio Pass (an important communication route between Lombardy and South Tyrol at 2,758 meters above sea level) and on the main shelters and peaks of dolomite.

We do not exclude that in the case of particularly heavy showers, snow can also appear low altitudesEspecially during the night when temperatures are expected to drop further; In short, the magic of the white lady returns to our mountains!