Possible lineups – Inter Juventus: Inzaghi finds Calha and Barella again, and Dumfries is on the rise

Possible formations

The championship match has finally arrived. After weeks and weeks of dueling at a distance, Inter and Juventus They are ready to challenge each other in what could be the decisive match for the Nerazzurri's potential escape. In fact, Inzaghi and his team nullified Juventus' psychological advantage, taking advantage of a draw against Empoli to return to the top with a +1 lead over their rivals. to'Inter He also has one less race and Sunday 4 February, in the match that will take place at 8.45 pm in the San Siro, he has the opportunity to expand further and set his first (faint) mark in the Italian League. Below are the latest news about the match.

How Inter arrived: Barella and Calha recovered, and Inzaghi dusted off the key players

Simone Inzaghi has all his key players back, after absences due to the exclusion of Calhanoglu and Barella against Fiorentina. Both have been rested, and with a dedicated energy recovery programme, they will be extremely valuable weapons against Juventus: their use from the start with Mkhitaryan is not in doubt, with Vratese (and Asllani) set to return to the bench. On the right, Darmian starts ahead of Dumfries, but the Dutchman can make amends. DeMarco is ready to move back to left after fully resting Franchi. Acerbe resumes his place in defense alongside Pavard and Spades. There is no doubt about the attack: Thuram will join Lautaro Martinez.

How does Juventus reach: Allegri dusts off Danilo, and Yildiz returns to the starting lineup?

Max Allegri rested Danilo against Empoli, to avoid being left out, and is ready to relaunch him against Inter. The Brazilian will line up in defense with Gatti and Bremer, with Cambiasso and Kosic confirmed on the outside. Rabiot should recover for Inter and play alongside McKennie and Locatelli in midfield: in the event of a withdrawal, a run-off would take place between Meretti and Nicolosi Caviglia, with the former in first place. The other mystery lies in attack, as Milik will be ruled out and Kane will leave for Atletico Madrid. Yildiz looks to be the obvious choice alongside Vlahovic, but watch out for Chiesa: if he recovers, he could put pressure on the young Turkish man.

The expected formation of Inter Juventus.

Inter (3-5-2) – Sumer; Pavard, Acerbe, Bastogne; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Demarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

not available: Square.

not qualified: no one.

Be careful: Inzaghi

trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

Juventus (3-5-2) – Chesney. Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKenni, Locatelli, Rabiot (Meriti), Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

not available: church (doubtful), rabiot (doubtful).

not qualified: Pogba, Fagioli, Milik (1).

Be careful: Danilo.

trainer: Massimiliano Allegri.