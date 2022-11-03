“You will be on the right track in Abu Dhabi”

Rome – Another chance for Robert Schwartzman in Ferrari for this season of Formula 1 . It’s confirmed Laurent Mekes the sporting director of Cavallino, who announced the possibility of the Israeli driver running a free F1-75 training session at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix The final round of the 2022 World Cup. “Schwartzman will be with us again in Abu Dhabi” – I mentioned his words Motorsport Total. Manager Red also explained how the session in the US allowed him “Building confidence”.

McKiss then defended the young driver’s work in Austin: “I think it’s hard for young drivers to do free practice in Austin. It’s a very bumpy track and there were very strong winds so I think everyone had a hard time. Carlos too (Sainz, editor) is He got out of the car and said, “It was the last session I was going to give the car to a young driver.”. We tried to give him the best possible chances – He finished. We had two sets of tires and we know you can never get to the lap times of regular riders within an hour of a session.”.