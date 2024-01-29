Sinner: From “apotheosis” to “similar to Nadal” and the world celebrates him – News

Jannik Sinner's victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne made the front pages of newspapers, and not just sports newspapers, both in Italy and abroad. The Spanish newspaper “Marca” wrote: “Siner disguises himself as Nadal to beat Medvedev and be crowned champion,” referring to the final, which the Spaniard won after two sets down against the Russian, just as happened to Yannik.

“Apotheosis”, headlines L'Equipe, adding: “Again and again. Sinner wins his first Grand Slam tournament. The Italian's promises were fulfilled at the end of 2023, in great style. At the end of a crazy final of the Australian Open “Siner tamed Medvedev after a stunning comeback . He is among the greats.”

In France, public newspapers such as Le Figaro also talk about it: “Following in the footsteps of his father, who was a chef, Yannick Sinner seems to have found the right recipes in the fields to invite himself permanently to the king’s table.” The South Tyrolean newspaper – as Le Figaro adds, citing Jannik's 2023 Super Final, with his Davis Cup win – has made “his country's history”. For the Spanish general El Mundo, “Siner wins in Australia and expects a great competition with Alcaraz.”

Victory in Melbourne: Panatta's last major Italian championship for 48 years. The Russian won 3-2 (3-6/3-6/6-4/6-4/6-3). Greeting the Russian competitor: "You deserve it, you will win more titles." Congratulations also from Djokovic. Meloni: "He is writing a page of history that makes us proud"

“The Italian starts with two sets, then wins the fifth. First Grand Slam final and first win: it can't get better than this,” we read in Germany in Bild.

In Onna, the top networks are talking about it, starting with NBC: “First Italian to win Australian Open in what could be a generational change in tennis.”

"He exchanged his first balls with his city teacher: in the winter he was a ski coach, and in the summer a tennis coach. Until he arrived at our tennis school at the age of eight, with his historical teacher from Brunico Heribert Mayer."

Then there's CNN, which devotes ample space to the victory in Australia, even with a reminder on the home page of its website. “Jannick Sinner comes back from two sets down to win his first Grand Slam title.” And in Great Britain on the ever-established BBC: “Jannick Sinner wins Australian Open after remarkable comeback.” Also in England, the Daily Mail headlined: “The boy returns,” while the Australian concluded with this: “Glory to the sinner, the mountain boy has climbed another peak.”

