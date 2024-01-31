Sinful when he can become world number 1

“Peace” means eternity. So Jannik Sinner has already earned a place among the tennis gods. The fact that he is the strongest player on the planet at the moment is evidenced by the results: the ten consecutive victories between the Davis Cup and the Australian Open and the two successive successes against the number one ranked Novak Djokovic. The rankings, in fact: Becoming number one in the world would represent an apotheosis like glory for the Red Fox, but there are players who have left an indelible mark by winning major tournaments without ever rising to the top (Wawrinka, del Potro). Others, like Rios, will carry the No. 1 brand with him for life without the pioneering crown.

Yannick has already captured some Italian records in this regard, because none of our players have ever finished the year in 4th place (Panatta in his magical 1976 season finished in 7th place) and the 8310 points in the current standings are always the maximum for an Italian player since the existence of… Computerized classification (1973), but it is clear that if the performances and quality of play remain as shown in Melbourne, the attack on the Djokovic era will soon become topical, with a turning point perhaps decisive Wimbledon: the false champion at Church Road, where he also arrived from The quarter-finals and semi-finals in 2022 and 2023, and at the same time the new number one seed, would represent a feat that would make him the greatest Italian athlete of all time. Meanwhile, after Australia, the top four in the rankings are contained to just over 1,500 points, which is a strong tailwind for poker players of the giants with such artistic values, and therefore expects an unusual battle for the top in the season. In the near future, Sinner was supposed to defend 250 points for Montpellier, a tournament he won in 2023, but with Marseille canceled next week, those spoils will disappear without him being able to add anything else to the mix. He will expire on 300 points from the Rotterdam final (which he lost a year ago to Medvedev) in mid-February, where he was registered and will return to the field after Australia's victory. In March, he will win the Indian Wells semifinals (360 points) and the Miami final (600 points). In total, 1,510 points, certainly an obvious treasure but less exhausting than three rivals: Alcaraz, ranked second in the world, brings as of 2023 victory in Indian Wells, semi-final in Miami, success in Buenos Aires and final in Rio de Janeiro (overall 1910 points); Medvedev is defending the Indian Wells final and his victories in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and Miami (2850 points). In this context, at the end of the US swing in March, Yannick could aim to rise to another position and attack number 3.