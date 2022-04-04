Polish breakthrough: “US open to nuclear weapons”

Another petrol can in the fire is coming from Warsaw. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured) and Warsaw leader of the ruling law and justice party said the United States was open to deploying nuclear weapons on its territory if needed. A report in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, quoted by the Ukrainian media, jumped on social media in all languages ​​of the world. Words that do nothing, provoke more and more already already very tense situation. The risk of a “domino effect” is high because the Kremlin, in its story, feels “already” surrounded by the former satellite nations of the Soviet Union, let alone the United States opening a nuclear umbrella in Poland. The Deputy Prime Minister noted: “If the Americans ask us to keep US nuclear weapons in Poland, we will be prepared for this. This will significantly strengthen the blockade on Moscow.” Kaczynski’s party built his electoral fortunes on patriotic (or rather nationalist) principles, according to which Germany but above all did not adequately acknowledge their “historic mistakes” against Moscow and Poland, a line similar to that of Prime Minister Victor Orban’s party in Fitzgerald, in countries like the former Soviet empire. Undoubtedly the most Atlantic ally. ” Kaczynski said he was “delighted that the Americans would increase their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 to 150,000 in the future due to the coming occupation.” Therefore, with regard to Warsaw, “NATO needs to do more; First, with the task of keeping the peace, but above all, to provide the weapons that Zhelensky insists on. Despite the risk of this conflict spreading like wildfire. Russia can feel squeezed into a corner and it is only fair to react to acts of immense danger.