April 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Polish breakthrough: "US open to nuclear weapons"

Polish breakthrough: “US open to nuclear weapons”

Noah French April 4, 2022 2 min read

Another petrol can in the fire is coming from Warsaw. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured) and Warsaw leader of the ruling law and justice party said the United States was open to deploying nuclear weapons on its territory if needed. A report in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, quoted by the Ukrainian media, jumped on social media in all languages ​​of the world. Words that do nothing, provoke more and more already already very tense situation. The risk of a “domino effect” is high because the Kremlin, in its story, feels “already” surrounded by the former satellite nations of the Soviet Union, let alone the United States opening a nuclear umbrella in Poland. The Deputy Prime Minister noted: “If the Americans ask us to keep US nuclear weapons in Poland, we will be prepared for this. This will significantly strengthen the blockade on Moscow.” Kaczynski’s party built his electoral fortunes on patriotic (or rather nationalist) principles, according to which Germany but above all did not adequately acknowledge their “historic mistakes” against Moscow and Poland, a line similar to that of Prime Minister Victor Orban’s party in Fitzgerald, in countries like the former Soviet empire. Undoubtedly the most Atlantic ally. ” Kaczynski said he was “delighted that the Americans would increase their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 to 150,000 in the future due to the coming occupation.” Therefore, with regard to Warsaw, “NATO needs to do more; First, with the task of keeping the peace, but above all, to provide the weapons that Zhelensky insists on. Despite the risk of this conflict spreading like wildfire. Russia can feel squeezed into a corner and it is only fair to react to acts of immense danger.

See also  Shrove Tuesday Cold Impulse From Russia, Plain Snow »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Tony May, king of Italian cuisine in the United States, has died

April 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Downward temperature, feeling cold in the coming days in one part of Italy. Details ILMETEO.it

April 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

#DomenicalMuseo April 2022, Free Museums for All Events in Padua

April 3, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Polish breakthrough: “US open to nuclear weapons”

April 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Not only less than 5 thousand euros

April 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Did Flavio Encina and Adriana Riccio break up? The proof is in the photo you posted

April 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

SpaceX will take astronauts into space on 4/20, which is a very special date

April 4, 2022 Karen Hines