The United States will be the 22nd youngest team in Qatar

The American football team also participates in the World Cup in Qatar. The Yankees national team is returning to play in the World Championships after their absence in 2018, but this time there is a detail. The United States will be the youngest national team in Qatar in 2022.

USA will be the youngest team in Qatar 22: A future team?

Getting the Yankees national team to qualify for the top goal difference against Costa Rica is not an easy path.

However, coach Greg Berhalde, a former defender in Europe, supported the very young players, some newcomers, when it came to matches like this. However, all of this is a testament to the fruitful work that the US Federation has done in football, which is now bearing fruit. American teams display a wealth of talent that can create MLS competitiveness, as well as guarantee huge returns when they go overseas.

Here is the data to give an exemplary example to the American youth.

Seven players under 22 years of age

Twelve under 23 years of age

It is clear that the goal of the American Federation is to start a cycle beyond these World Cups. The Yankees are already looking forward to the 2026 World Cup in three states: Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The average age of the team

The average age of the United States is 24.3 years, which is actually the youngest national team in the event. At least for the final round of international duties, a team of 13 players from Europe, with almost all the most playing time. Let’s give some names: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Gio Reina under Borussia Dortmund. Let’s not forget that both Weston McKenzie and Sergino Test are out due to ill health. So we are talking about a national team that can boast of some experience in the international arena.

After many years of crisis, the United States can look to the future of football with some excitement.

