Tony May, king of Italian cuisine in the United States, has died

Noah French April 3, 2022 1 min read

Famous restaurant founder Tony May, the ambassador of Italian cuisine to the United States, has died today at the age of 84. May was the owner of six Italian-American restaurants that have made New York cuisine history, international jet-set destinations. Born Antonio Magliulo in Torre del Greco (Naples), he died at his home in New York after a minor illness. According to Adnkronos, the missing person was reported by the family: he left his daughter, Marisa, and married Leonardo Metallie, a journalist for DG1, who followed in his father’s footsteps, holding an Italian banner similar to Marisa Maya. Types of food in the “Big Apple”.

Tony May was the owner of the famous restaurant “San Dominico”. Sold in 2015. Belize is the standard bearer of the best gastronomic tradition (“It causes a revolution: the Italians surpass the French in hot cuisine”, he wrote of him Economist), Between 240 Central Park South, Seventh Avenue and Broadway Avenue. Sharon Stone, Harrison Ford, Demi Moore, Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Luciano Pavarotti, but also financiers, businessmen, artists and politicians.

