Police surrounded the house and arrested the thieves

Noah French August 16, 2021 1 min read

They enter a doctor’s villa and try that shot: they turn everything upside down and begin to find gold and precious objects. It happened at 11pm last night Two boys, Born in Roma, But of Slavic origin, Over fourteen, they were He was caught by police entering the house The owners have gone to dinner. Strange noises at night, but above all beams of light from the couple, used by two thieves to light the rooms, were not noticed by the neighbor who immediately called the police. In the video, posted on Fb page State Police, See Intervention via del Santovario, a Pescara, “Volandi” and the guards of the mobile unit of the police headquarters and the “Abruzzo” of the crime prevention department are engaged in regional control services organized by the Pescara police chief. Luigi Liquori August night. While some patrols patrolled the house to avoid escaping, other officers stopped two thieves across the fence and were arrested for attempted theft and, on the orders of the juvenile court attorney, transferred to the first reception center. “Akila is waiting for confirmation of the arrest.

