Cryptocurrencies, theft registered in the United States: Hackers make $ 600 million missing

A company specializing in cryptocurrency exchanges has announced $ 600 million worth of expertly valued “biggest ever business record” theft. “Dear hackers (…) we would like to contact you and urge you to return the infringing assets,” the Polly Network wrote in a letter to hackers posted on Twitter. “The amount of money you exceed is the largest in the history of decentralized finance,” the company continued. “This money comes from tens of thousands of members of the cryptocurrency community.” According to estimates by users such as cyber security researcher and Ethereum expert Mudi Gupta, the theft of tokens from Ethereum, BinanceChain and OxPolygon is about $ 600 million. On Twitter, the company released addresses used by hackers, urging holders of cryptocurrency wallets to take into account. By the end of April, cryptocurrency thefts, hacks and scams had reached a total of $ 432 million, according to CipherTrace. “This figure may seem small compared to previous years, but if we look at it in more detail, we see a dangerous trend: hacks of decentralized funds now account for more than 60% of total thefts,” the special agency notes.