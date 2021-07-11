PM Johnson writes to Southgate: ‘You made history, take the cup home’ | News

Predict the stars for the final. The head of government also charges players through the coach

“I wanted to congratulate you and all the players for their fantastic performance and results Euro 2020. You have already made history.” A few hours before the final against Italy A WembleyBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote a letter to CT Gareth Southgate. “I broughtEngland In the final of a major international competition. For most people in this country, this is the first time this has happened in their entire lives.”

“You’ve put together a group of brothers whose energy, perseverance and teamwork – and talent – seem to shine through in everything you do. You’ve lifted spirits across the country and we know you can raise that trophy, too.” “We don’t just hope or pray. We believe in you, Gareth, and your great team. On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, good game and bring it home!” Johnson concludes.

Prince William: ‘The country is with you’

William, Duke of Cambridge, wanted to send a video message to coach Southgate and the England national team on the occasion of the final against Italy: “I wish Gareth and all the players good luck tonight.” “I wish you all the best, the whole country is with you. Let’s take her home.”