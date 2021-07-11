Italy-England, Southgate: “Don’t sing the Italian anthem, it won’t help us”

He described the English coach for the possibility of disrespecting the Italian anthem, saying: “It is disrespectful and will not intimidate them. The whistles can charge them more.” On the match: “We are here to win, we want to come home with the cup in our hands. This is our time to do something unique” Italy-England, live eve

L ‘England Ready to reclaim the International Cup 55 years later, after winning the World Cup at home in 1966. Wembley would once again be the stage for a potential English victory. He is convinced of that Gareth Southgate, He spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Italy:We are in the final and we are here to win. We want to go home with the cup in our hands. We are ready, and the boys are used to playing games of this kind. We want to do something important, something unique. This is our momentWhat happened in the past is not important. We respect the past, but only now is important. Southgate also wanted to stigmatize a possible disrespect by English fans for the Italian anthem:Surely it would be important not to whistle the hymn, it is disrespectful and will not frighten them. Often when our anthem is whistled away, we charge more.”

“Football is coming home? I haven’t listened to it in 25 years…” Read also

Mancini: “The last 90 minutes to enjoy” Then the English Technical Commissioner spoke about ‘Football comes home’It is the national anthem of the European Championship 1996, which became the cry of the fans in this competition as well. Song, however, evokes bad memories of Southgate, who in 1996 missed the crucial penalty that eliminated his team in the semi-finals:I haven’t wanted to hear it in 25 years Because it hurts me. Small smug letter? You have to know the English language and our history to appreciate it, there is nothing offensive about it. There is definitely a great atmosphere at New Wembley, where we all started a few years ago: it gives the players amazing energy, it helps us a lot. It was good to receive a letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister, is a sign of our great gratitude.” Finally, Southgate evaluated the circumstances Foden, in the pits of the last training session due to a bruise: “We will do a medical point in the evening with the crew, The problem does not seem seriousWe will assess whether he can join us or whether he will stay.” READ The latest news from Rome on 17-05-2021 at 20:10

Kane: “It’s not just me against Bonucci and Chiellini” Read also

Kane: “It will be a fight with Bonucci and Chiellini” The England captain also intervened in the press conference with the technical commissioner, Harry King. The Tottenham striker immediately spoke about the duel with Bonucci and Chiellini: “They are two great defenders, with experience in great matches. I have already played against them and I would love to play against the best in the world. It won’t just be a competition between me and themWe are confident, we are charged, we are strong. Tomorrow it will be England against Italy. And we all have great conviction in this team, in the team that we have. We think we can win“Among the many messages of support that have been received from English players in recent days has been a very private one, revealed by Kane: ‘We have received several phone calls from former players. As Tom Cruise called us. I think he was in the UK when he contacted us via FaceTime on Friday night. Simply wish us the best. It was a nice gesture on his part.”