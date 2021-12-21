December 22, 2021

PlayStation 5, new stock on sale from GameStop on December 22: How to buy

December 22, 2021

Are you still looking for one PlayStation 5? So try not to schedule tomorrow afternoon, since then Jim Stop It just announced that it will be putting up a new stock of consoles for sale.

with email to subscribers of their newsletter (also available online at this is the address), GameStop made her know it The sale of new PlayStation 5 shares will begin on December 22nd. Exact time not disclosed: the retailer limited itself to making an appointment with all interested raw 16:00 On the Canal Twitch GameStoopIT New episode of GameStop TV by Kobe and Kafkanya with guest guest Gabriella Ciliberti. In the second part of the broadcast, the possibility of purchasing will be announced ‘Very few pieces’ Online at www.gamestop.it through a dedicated link.

It’s not clear which PS5 model will go on sale, as GameStop specifies “Purchase is reserved exclusively for GS+ owners and limited to one console per customer, multiple purchases will not be processed”. Sale will continue until limited stock runs outFurthermore, GameStop reserves the right to cancel all orders that include consoles that have not been purchased in accordance with the applicable methods.

