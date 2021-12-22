Ubisoft wants to introduce 60fps support – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft want to upgrade Assassin’s Creed Origins adding the the support because I am 60 frames per secondDespite being a 2017 title. The news was carried by the publisher itself in a message sent via Twitter to fans, marking #ACDay, an annual event dedicated to the franchise and its community that falls on December 21.

in a message, divided into two parts, we can read: “Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or have recently discovered Assassin’s Creed, we would like to thank you for being a part of this community. We are constantly touched by your support, passion and interest. Stay tuned for news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the future of AC.”

“Additionally, we want to add 60fps support to Assassin’s Creed Origins. So keep following us!“

In August, Ubisoft added 60fps support for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS5, Xbox Series X, and S. So let’s imagine that the company’s policy is to update the last chapters to better support the latest generation of consoles. However it’s good news, for those who haven’t played it yet or for those who don’t despise playing it again, with more cash.