September 26, 2023

Pino Encinio and the appearance of “Mercante in Fiera”: “But what a failure, the goal is to double it”

“But what a flop, the ratings are good, in line with the network, a little higher.” This is a comment Benno education For the result of the first episode of Dealer at the show, the early evening game show last night on Rai2. The program starts with Benno education It was followed by 638 thousand spectators (3.4 percent share).

“The nice thing is that we finished the program with a 5 percent share, so the program grew and concluded with a great crescendo. “What we have to do now is try to double the audience for this segment.”

Benno education Then he continued: “Eight minutes after the announcement, the results we achieved were already miraculous. The public needs to know that there is an agenda. It will be possible to draw conclusions after at least two weeks, we are only at the beginning: The goal is to get the best performance from the band, which means achieving a 4, 5 or 6 percent share, which means unprecedented success. All software created should be given time to grow and discover, especially the daily newspaper. “It will get better and better,” he concludes optimistically.


