Photos of Macron boxing, let's talk about it – Il Post

Some appreciated it, but many others interpreted it as a populist political message and an expression of grotesque masculinity reminiscent of Vladimir Putin's outreach campaigns.

On Tuesday on the Instagram profile of Soazig de la Moissonnière, Emmanuel Macron's official photographer, Two photos were posted The French President is shown hitting a punching bag. Several French and international newspapers spoke about the photos: guardianwhich he collected In an article They were met with “a mixture of praise and dismay,” he wrote.

There are two pictures and they are black and white. Macron is half as tall, wearing a dark shirt and gloves, and in one of the two photos, the most commented, his face is tense with exertion, his teeth clenched and his biceps on display.

On social networks, many people began jokingly comparing Macron to Rocky Balboa, the character played by Sylvester Stallone, while others linked the images to the French president's attempt to appear “strong” regarding serious and current international issues: for example, Macron's latest stance. Statements regarding the possibility of Western countries sending their soldiers to Ukraine to help the army confront the Russian invasion.

Historian Eric Anso Written on X (on Twitter) that the images “reveal the new populist masculinity that some leaders adore today, starting with the master of the genre (so far): Vladimir Putin.” In fact, Putin is no stranger to taking photos or… video Designed to display his masculinity, it shows him whaling, shooting, riding horses shirtless, playing ice hockey, defeating opponents in judo, piloting warplanes or trekking in the Siberian taiga.

A few hours ago, Emmanuel Macron appeared at his boxing gym.

These photos were taken and distributed by the company's official photographer Soazig de la Moissonnière.

I don't know if it's redacted or not, it doesn't matter.

Environmental scientist and feminist MP Sandrine Rousseau Comment Pictures of Macron talking about “masculine symbols” and “political misery”: “What a defeat for progressivism. What a poverty of political communication.”

Even in a purpose In Al-Yassar newspaper launch Columnist Jonathan Bouchet-Petersen cited “manliness” and “farcism in the exercise of his duties”, describing Macron as “Rocky Macron”. Bouchet-Petersen wrote that he initially believed the images were generated by artificial intelligence and were the result of provocation. He also stressed that the images are a clear political message and appear to be reminiscent of Putin's attempts to show his power.

Finally, the columnist referred to a much-commented incident from 2017 between Macron and then-US President Donald Trump, a lover of sudden and strong handshakes. The French president then claimed that he stood up to Trump, at a time when tensions between Trump and several European countries were very high. On that occasion, Macron said: “We must show that we will not make small concessions, not even symbolic ones, but we will not give these matters significant media coverage. Donald Trump, the Turkish president, or the Russian president in the logic of the balance of power, and this does not scare me. “I do not believe in public shaming diplomacy, but at the same time, in bilateral dialogues, I do not concede anything: this is how we get respect.”

I timesIn the Tells The photos remind us of how Boris Johnson was joking in 2022 saying That the G7 leaders should have flexed their muscles to show they were tougher than Putin: “Johnson was sarcastic, but some French people are now wondering whether President Macron did not take him seriously.” the times Finally, he adds that Macron chose to respond to photos of Putin riding horses and taking topless photos in poses reminiscent of Robert De Niro. Wild bullA 1980 film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the autobiography of boxer Jake LaMotta.

Other French newspapers and magazines described the photos In a more satisfying way Remember, Brigitte Macron has already done this Tell How her husband trains twice a week for 45 minutes and that the president has actually been photographed wearing gloves in public: in 2017 To support the nomination Paris at the 2024 Olympics and in 2022, during his re-election campaign.

Still others remember one picture A Macron official posted in 2022, again during the much-talked-about election campaign: The president was sitting on a mustard-colored sofa with his white shirt unbuttoned, revealing his hairy chest.

