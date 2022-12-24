“Come home Zelassie.” “Old Stalinist”. Storm over the anti-Ukrainian cartoon Vauro

pencil Fauro Does it work with ink or poison? The question arises almost automatically, especially after watching the cartoon that the artist dedicated in the past few hours to Zelensky’s visit to the United States. Without the need for too many explanations, the comic lets the intellect shine Anti Atlantean The author, who has made no secret of his skepticism about American action in Ukraine. The meeting at the White House, which ended with the US committing to renewing its armed support, was summed up by Fauro with an eloquent caricature: Zelensky’s picture as little dog.

We need more respect for those who spend the winter under Russian missiles. Even from the old Stalinist wreckage. pic.twitter.com/ZDrn3ArYxq – Vittorio Emmanuele Barsi (@VEParsi1) December 23, 2022

Vauro cartoon

In the drawing by the cartoonist, who had already irreverently interjected on the subject in the past, Ukraine’s president wags his tail on his return from Washington. Patriot missile between the jaws. Referring to the fact that the US has announced a new $1.85 billion arms deal, it is pro-Kiev. Patriots It will greatly strengthen us Air Defense… I really want to win together. Sorry but I just don’t want it, I sure do In a re-reading of current events that Fauro gave, the president was represented as a kind of pet “trained” by the United States, Zelensky said during the White House press conference.

criticisms

“ Back from the United States. back to home Zelasie He reads Vauro’s pun to complete the cartoon. It’s even superfluous to explain the sarcastic reference to the popular American TV show starring the dog Rough Collie. Not everyone liked the cartoonist’s satire of Pistoia, and in fact, many criticized it harshly among the harshest judgments. expressed by the professor on social networks Vittorio Emmanuele BarsiProfessor of International Relations and Strategic Studies at the Catholic University of Milan. “ We need more respect for those who spend the winter under Russian missiles. Also from junk Old Stalinism He attacked the teacher, tearing Vauro’s ideological sanctity to shreds.